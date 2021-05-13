-
ETHUSD completes five wave cycle.
-
It has broken Elliott Wave Channel Support Line.
-
RSI shows bearish divergence.
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, breaks well above $4,000 but investors may not get too excited around here as ETHUSD can be trading in a fifth wave, final leg of a five-wave rise from 2115 level. We know that five waves may suggest a slow of a current cycle, maybe already this month at 4500-5000 area where we see some projections for a fifth wave.
At the same time it's worth to mention that we see subwave 5) near upper Elliott Wave channel resistance line while RSI also shows a divergence, so it can be very late for any new longs. Of course the trend is up, no doubt, but it’s good to be patient and be aware of a dips and maybe rather look for a new opportunities after three wave retracements.
Interesting first support can be here at 3500, at the former wave four, but ETHUSD has broken Elliott Wave channel support line, so in case if we see a five-wave decline, then ETH may face a deeper corrective decline.
ETH/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
