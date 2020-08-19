Etheruem Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls face strong resistance levels on the upside– Confluence Detector

ETC/USD daily confluence detector

ETC/USD dropped from $7.27 to $6.79 over the course of Wednesday. The bulls have a daunting task upfront as the daily confluence detector shows several strong resistance levels. The $6.80 level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Up next, we have the $7-level, which has the daily Pivot Point one support-one. Finally, the $7.21 resistance level has the Previous Week high.

On the downside, we have healthy support at $6.75, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point support-two.

