Etheruem Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls face strong resistance levels on the upside– Confluence Detector

ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD dropped from $7.27 to $6.79 over the course of Wednesday. The bulls have a daunting task upfront as the daily confluence detector shows several strong resistance levels. The $6.80 level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Up next, we have the $7-level, which has the daily Pivot Point one support-one. Finally, the $7.21 resistance level has the Previous Week high.
On the downside, we have healthy support at $6.75, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point support-two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
