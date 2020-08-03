ETH/USD is currently trading at $394.37 after a brief consolidation period.

Ethereum dropped to a low of $327 after wild market price action due to a whale placing large Bitcoin orders on Binance.

Ethereum has recovered extremely well from the flash crash on August 2 which took the digital asset from its peak of $415 to $327 in minutes. Ethereum bulls are eying up $400 again as they are facing almost no resistance levels until $500.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

The 1-hour chart has clearly formed an uptrend after the dip and ETH is slowly climbing up establishing good support levels behind.

ETH/USD daily chart

The recent flash crash hasn’t changed anything and Ethereum is still playing with that daily bull flag. Again, buyers haven’t established many support levels on the way up and a healthy consolidation period would be ideal. The next crucial resistance level is located at $515, formed back in July 2018.