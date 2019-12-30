Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD must break $140 for any hope of a recovery

  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.35% in the session on Friday. 
  • ETH/USD price action is running at four consecutive days in the green, as the bulls look to regain control.  
  • A big barrier of resistance can be observed at the $140 price mark. 

 

ETH/USD weekly chart

ETH/USD managed to snap a weekly run of losses, the closure last week was in the green, after six consecutive in the red. 

ETH/USD daily chart

The bulls push for a step in the right direction, after managing to escape from a bearish pennant structure via the daily. 

 

Spot rate:                     124.75

Relative change:         -0.40%

High:                            136.06

Low:                             131.64

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 132.49
Today Daily Change -1.93
Today Daily Change % -1.44
Today daily open 134.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 133.32
Daily SMA50 151.19
Daily SMA100 167.05
Daily SMA200 198.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.96
Previous Daily Low 127.58
Previous Weekly High 135.29
Previous Weekly Low 122.33
Previous Monthly High 194.8
Previous Monthly Low 132.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 133.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 122.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 139.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 149.45

 

 

