ETH/USD bears have remained in control for four consecutive days.

ETH/USD has dropped from $243.30 to $230 in this period.

The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD fell from $232.41 to $229.75 this Friday as the bears stayed in control for the fourth consecutive day. In this period, the price has dropped from $243.30 to $230, falling by over 5% in its valuation. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, while William’s %R is trending right next to the oversold zone following Ethereum’s bearish price action.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD faces strong resistance upfront at $235.78 (SMA 20), $238 and $248.35. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $227.40, $223.45 (SMA 50), $221.50.

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 230.28 Today Daily Change -2.14 Today Daily Change % -0.92 Today daily open 232.42 Trends Daily SMA20 236.67 Daily SMA50 222.63 Daily SMA100 193.74 Daily SMA200 186.78 Levels Previous Daily High 235.13 Previous Daily Low 227.27 Previous Weekly High 238.59 Previous Weekly Low 218.14 Previous Monthly High 247.15 Previous Monthly Low 176.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 230.27 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 232.13 Daily Pivot Point S1 228.08 Daily Pivot Point S2 223.74 Daily Pivot Point S3 220.22 Daily Pivot Point R1 235.94 Daily Pivot Point R2 239.47 Daily Pivot Point R3 243.81



