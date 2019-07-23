Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD critical ascending trend line retest

- Ethereum price is trading in the red, down over 2.5% the second part of the session on Tuesday.
- ETH/USD bears are testing a critical ascending trend line of support.
- The price is remains stuck within a bearish trend, following a strong May-June.
Spot rate: 211.50
Relative change: -2.60%
High: 217.29
Low: 208.47
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|211.13
|Today Daily Change
|-6.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.81
|Today daily open
|217.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|258.63
|Daily SMA50
|268.94
|Daily SMA100
|236.17
|Daily SMA200
|185.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|228.14
|Previous Daily Low
|211.69
|Previous Weekly High
|269.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|190.64
|Previous Monthly High
|363.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|226.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|217.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|221.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|209.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|202.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|193.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|226.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|235.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|242.8
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Since the bears forced a critical near-term ascending trend line breakout via the 60-minute, ETH/USD has been sucked within a descending channel to the south.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Big trend line test is being seen by the bears, a breach could invite another strong wave of selling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD clinches to $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) is changing hands marginally below $10,000. The first digital coin has lost over 3% since the beginning of the day and stayed amid increased bearish pressure. The price attempted to break above $11,000 on July 20, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction.
Tron’s Justin Sun reschedules hyped lunch date with Warren Buffet
The founder of Tron Justin Sun has postponed the lunch date with Warrant Buffet due to illness. The Tron Foundation sent out a tweet on July 23 stating that both Sun and Buffet agreed on rescheduling the event from Thursday, July 25 to a later date.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD hits oversold levels as reversal impends
Bitcoin Cash is trying hard to stay above $300 on Tuesday. The 4-h hour chart shows a continued downtrend from the high recently hit at $340.
Poloniex transfers its foreign customers to Bermuda-based subsidiary
The majority of non-American Poloniex users will now be serviced by a new Bermuda subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange, the platform operator, Circle, announced on Monday, July 22.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.