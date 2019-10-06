Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls must break above critical barrier for further upside pressure
- Ethereum price on Monday is holding strong gains of over 5% in the latter part of the session.
- ETH/USD bulls are retesting breached critical ascending trend line of support.
- A break above the noted new acting resistance could provide a fresh strong wave of buying pressure.
Spot rate: 243.35
Relative change: +%
High: 246.72
Low: 227.58
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price acting breaks above a 60-minute descending trend line of support, giving room for a move back into $250.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view remains below the breached supporting trend line seen last week. The bulls must break back above for further upside pressure.
