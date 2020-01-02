Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD bulls in control in the early hours of Thursday

The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance in the daily chart.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD has bounced up from the upward trending line to jump from $128.80 to $130.20 in the early hours of Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, ETH/USD failed at the $134.60 resistance level and then charted two straight bearish days, dropping to $128.80. The 20-day Single Moving Average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate resistance, while the price is trending within a triangle pattern. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

ETH/USD has had two straight bearish sessions in the four-hour timeframe but has managed to find support at the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator has had two red consecutive red sessions, which hints at mid-term bearish sentiment. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at the $132-level, which has curtailed the price before.

ETH/USD hourly chart

ETH/USD is trending below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves in the hourly timeframe. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone, which means that the bulls and bears are canceling each other out in the short term.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 130.04 Today Daily Change -0.34 Today Daily Change % -0.26 Today daily open 130.38 Trends Daily SMA20 131 Daily SMA50 147.82 Daily SMA100 164.45 Daily SMA200 196.79 Levels Previous Daily High 132.78 Previous Daily Low 128.38 Previous Weekly High 135.29 Previous Weekly Low 122.33 Previous Monthly High 153.16 Previous Monthly Low 116.41 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.1 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 128.24 Daily Pivot Point S2 126.11 Daily Pivot Point S3 123.84 Daily Pivot Point R1 132.65 Daily Pivot Point R2 134.92 Daily Pivot Point R3 137.05



