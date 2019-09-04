Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls dealing with rejection as price retests breached pennant

- Ethereum price is trading in negative territory, small losses of some 0.60% on Wednesday.
- ETH/USD bulls attempted to retest a breached technical pennant but dealt a rejection below so far.
- Strong barriers of resistance can see ahead at $180 and $200 respectively.
- The next major area of support to the downside is seen at the $150 price territory.
Spot rate: 178.06
Relative change: -0.10%
High: 180.49
Low: 176.42
ETH/USD daily chart
- The price has been left exposed following the breakout below the $200 zone and then key support at $180.
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a near-term bullish flag structure via the 60-minute.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD range-bound with bullish bias - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound with bullish bias during European hours on Wednesday. The first digital asset has settled marginally above $10,500; however the further upside looks limited at this stage as the market is waiting for new developments in the global markets.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD range-bound with bearish bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.2 has been oscillating in a tight range with a bearish bias. ETH/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, having retreated from the recent high $182.97 reached on Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery capped by $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery.
Cryptocurrency market update: Top analyst not convinced with Bitcoin recovery; BTC downside shifting to $6,000
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in a phenomenon recovery phase from the lows recorded in the last week of August. Bitcoin’s graceful correction above $10,700 revived investors’ hopes of seeing the oldest cryptocurrency above the psychological level at $11,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.