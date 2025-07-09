- Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has proposed a gas cap per transaction to boost the chain’s security.
- Ethereum could become safer, more stable, and ready for institutional use cases.
- The proposed upgrade does not have a major impact on existing users and supports existing dApps.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain.
Buterin’s proposal aims to address Ethereum network issues like optimizing compatibility for roll-ups and parallel execution efficiency. The proposal, EIP-7983 is currently in the draft stage.
Ethereum security boost incoming?
Ethereum could see a boost in its security if there is a lower risk of Denial of Service (DoS attack) and the stability of the chain is improved. Buterin proposes to improve this and the performance of the chain through an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) labeled EIP-7983.
In short, EIP-7983 attempts to improve predictability in transaction execution and builds on prior efforts like a proposal to limit maximum gas usage to 30 million, EIP-7825. EIP-7983 calls for halving the maximum gas usage and sets a cap of 16.77 million gas units for each Ethereum transaction, and the barrier will have no impact on the majority of users.
The proposed cap is large enough to cover the needs of decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain.
Currently, a single transaction on the Ethereum blockchain could consume the entire capacity of a block. Attackers could exploit this vulnerability in the chain and make the network unstable and unpredictable.
Vitalik’s proposal calls for a better distribution of resources on the Ethereum blockchain. The new cap is like a stricter rule and will help resist attacks from malicious entities. The blockchain will simply reject any transaction that exceeds the cap and effectively change the logic that secures the Ethereum chain.
Toni Wahrstätter, a researcher at the Applied Research Group (ARG) of the Ethereum Foundation, is the co-author of the proposal. Wahrstätter notes that the new rule is not expected to disrupt a majority of the transactions that already consume far less gas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: CRO, ZEC, FLOKI struggle to extend gains after double-digit rise
Layer-1 cryptocurrencies Cronos (CRO) and Zcash (ZEC), alongside the meme coin Floki (FLOKI), recorded a double-digit rise on Tuesday, outpacing the market in 24-hour gains at press time on Wednesday. However, as the crypto gainers reach crucial resistances, momentum wanes, and the struggle to extend gains begins.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC holds ground while ETH and XRP eye further gains
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) present a mixed but optimistic outlook midweek as BTC holds steady while ETH and XRP show signs of renewed bullish momentum. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is stabilizing at a critical support level as traders await a catalyst.
Cronos surges 20% on inclusion in Trump Media's Blue Chip ETF
Crypto.com's native token Cronos (CRO) saw double-digit gains on Tuesday following Trump Media and Technology Group's (DJT) filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Blue Chip exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Bitcoin volatility drops to third-lowest level since 2012 amid rise in BTC treasury companies
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $108,000 on Tuesday following a steady decline in its volatility in the first half of the year, marking the third-lowest H1 volatility since 2012. The decline comes despite increased Bitcoin treasury adoption among publicly traded companies, with NYSE-listed Sequans Communications (SQNS) raising $384 million to fund its Bitcoin treasury.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.