Ethereum price primed for a swift recovery as the network prepares for a major update in July

- Ethereum price aims for a significant recovery towards $2,000.
- A major upgrade scheduled for July intends to fix the problem with gas fees on Ethereum.
- ETH miners are not happy with the decision.
Ethereum awaits a major upgrade called EIP-1559 scheduled for July to fix some of the problems with ETH fees. The smart-contracts giant has fallen below $1,500 but now aims for a recovery bounce.
Ethereum EIP-1559 could solve many of the current issues faced by users
Ethereum lead developer Tim Beiko had a call with core developers on March 5 and decided to schedule the upgrade for July. The proposal has been widely accepted by everyone besides the miners, as they are directly affected.
The proposal will change the current Ethereum’s fee structure to dynamically adjust the fees so users only pay the lowest bid for each block instead of miners prioritizing the highest bid.
Furthermore, the base network fee will now also be burned on each transaction, creating some deflationary mechanism for Ethereum. Despite miners not being happy about the proposal, it will move forward.
Ethereum price defends key support level and aims for major rebound
On the 3-day chart, Ethereum has once again defended the 26-EMA support level which has proven to be a significant support barrier since April 2020. The uptrend is intact and the key resistance point is located at $2,042, the all-time high.
ETH/USD 3-day chart
Around 12.25 million Ethereum coins are locked away from exchanges in DeFi protocols and projects as well as the Eth2 deposit contract. This represents almost 11% of the circulating supply of Ethereum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot: Must reclaim key level for a chance to see new all-time highs
Polkadot price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset faces a key resistance level which could be the key to new all-time highs. Investors are interested in Polkadot as a potential alternative to Ethereum in the long-term.
VeChain: Edges closer to a breakout
VET price is consolidating in a descending parallel channel on the 1-hour chart. A decisive close above $0.048 will signal a breakout from the consolidation pattern and trigger a quick 5.65% upswing.
Ocean Protocol’s latest developments could provide OCEAN price tailwind for a 60% upswing
Ocean Protocol announces a collaboration with Benchmark protocol to expand the DeFi data economy. Now, it's price needs to reset before it goes on a 60% bull rally to new highs.
Fundamentals grow strong despite crypto market-wide correction
Kraken CEO believes Bitcoin will hit $1 million. Leading brokerage firm Charles Schwab is planning to roll out crypto trading services.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.