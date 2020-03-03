Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD starts to range amid bears return under $230 – Confluence Detector

- Ethereum price recovery cut short at $235, allowing the sellers to sweep in forcing drop under $230.
- Ethereum remains relatively in the hands of bulls in spite of drop: The MACD recovery trend shows.
Ethereum price still lags the falling wedge pattern breakout discussed during the Asian session on Tuesday. The price is still stuck under $230 and dodders at $227 following a 2.12% loss. Volatility is shrinking by the hour, although the cryptocurrencies live rates show that the short term trend is in the hands of the bulls.
ETH/USD is also trading below the moving averages, whereby the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart is contributing to the resistance at the weekly high at $235. The 100 SMA is holding the ground above the next hurdle at $240.
It is apparent that Ethereum will continue to explore the downside especially if the technical indicators keep sending bearish signals. Taking the RSI into account, we find that the path of least resistance is downwards. The same downtrend momentum is reflected by the momentum indicator in the same 4-hour timeframe.
On the other hand, the MACD’s recovery from -11.05 to -0.30617 suggests that the bulls are relatively in control. In addition, a bullish divergence stamps down on the bulls’ position above the bears. In other words, Ethereum remains bullish but lacks a catalyst to sustain growth above $230.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum confluence support and resistance"
Support one: $226.23 (SMA ten 4-hour and the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curve).
Support two: $221 (Pivot Point one-day support one and the Fibo 61.8% one-month).
Support three: $212.04 (SMA 50 one-day and the BB one-day lower curve).
Resistance one: $228.59 (Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and the SMA ten 15-minutes).
Resistance two: $230 (BB 15-mins upper curve and the previous high 4-hour).
Resistance three: $235.69 (Previous high one-day and SMA 200 1-hour).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin settles above $8,800, the recovery stalls
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $8,923 and retreated to $8,822 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has lost 1% since the beginning of the day, though it is 2% higher from this time on Monday.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls fail to reclaim $0.2400; consolidation ahead
Ripple's XRP peaked above $0.2400 on Monday only to drop back to $0.235 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, the third-largest digital asset is still about 1.5% higher from this time on Monday.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD starts to range amid bears return under $230 – Confluence Detector
Ethereum price still lags the falling wedge pattern breakout discussed during the Asian session on Tuesday. The price is still stuck under $230 and dodders at $227 following a 2.12% loss.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD may be vulnerable to short-term losses
Litecoin (LTC), the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.9 billion, has gained 3.7% in recent 24 hours. The coin topped at $62.38 on Monday and retreated to $60.70 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.