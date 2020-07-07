Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD free-falls after rejection at $245 – Confluence Detector

- Ethereum price drops under $240 following rejection at $245.
- ETH/USD downside is protected by the 200 SMA at $245, $225 and $218.
Ethereum price broke out of the consolidation witnessed in the first week of July between the key support at $225 and the resistance at $230. Boosting the price action above $235 and $240 was the momentum from overcoming the resistance at the 200 SMA in the 4-hour chart. Ether extended the bullish leg towards $245 but due to increased selling pressure, a reversal followed.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is spiraling under $240. It is trading at $238 after a 1.13% loss on the day. The trend has a bearish bias which could eventually pull the price under $235. The negative technical picture is highlighted by the RSI’s retreat from the overbought region.
The MACD also hit a snag under 4.00 after recovery from levels marginally below the midline as encountered on July 5. A bullish divergence is still visible which shows that buying power has not been ousted entirely. In case the losses continue, the 2-hour chart places support at the 200 SMA ($235), the main support at $225 and the primary support at $215.
ETH/USD 2-hour chart
Ethereum key confluence levels
Resistance one: $240 – This region is home to the previous high 15-minutes, the SMA five 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 4-hour upper, the pivot point one-week resistance two and the SMA five 1-hour.
Resistance two: $247 – Highlighted the pivot point one-day resistance one, pivot point one-month resistance one and the pivot point one-week resistance three.
Support One: $232 – Home to the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower, the SMA ten 4-hour, the pivot point one-day support one, the previous week high and the Fibo 61.8% one-day.
Support two: $225 – Highlighted by the Fibo 23.6% one month.
Support three $218 - Home to the Bollinger Band 1-day lower curve and Bollinger Band 4-hour upper curve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
