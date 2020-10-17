Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH must hold this crucial support for bullish outlook to $400

- The 50-day SMA is limiting movement, delaying Ethereum’s anticipated rally to $400.
- Support at the 100 SMA is key to protecting the bullish outlook.
The smart contract token experienced an incredibly eventful week, starting with a ballistic rise to $395 and ending with a slump to $360. The price action to $400 was invalidated on Monday, opening the Pandora box. Support between $375 and $380 saw ETH take a hiatus from the downtrend. However, the final leg to $360 was triggered by the news regarding OKEx suspending withdrawals on Friday.
Ethereum could save the bullish outlook to $400
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is doddering at $367 after a shallow recovery from the short term support. Immediately above the price, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is limiting movement. If this moving average is turned into support, Ether will crank the engines again for the journey to $400.
On the downside, the most important support is the 100-day SMA. Since September, the moving average has resulted in bullish reversals whenever tested. As long Ethereum holds above this zone, gains to $400 are likely to materialize.
ETH/USD price chart
IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model reveals a challenging resistance zone ahead of Ethereum, from $369 to $380. Here, roughly 1.2 million addresses previously bought approximately 5.6 million ETH. Flipping this resistance into support is bound to boost Ethereum gradually towards the coveted $400.
On the downside, support is not as strong as the resistance. Therefore, bulls must ensure that the 100 SMA support described earlier is defended at all costs. Nonetheless, the model highlights a wide anchor running from $346 to $368.
Ethereum IOMAP chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
It is worth mentioning that the bullish outlook could end in the drains if the 100 SMA support is shattered. Similarly, the IOMAP shows that support is not as immense as the resistance ahead of Ether. In other words, if bears intensify the selling pressure, ETH may perhaps spiral to retest the primary support at $340.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: TRON’s Justin Sun claims Filecoin pulled an exit scam after dumping 1.5 million tokens
Filecoin was created back in 2017 and managed to raise around $200 million through its ICO. The digital asset has only recently released its mainnet and entered the market.
Band Protocol Price Prediction: BAND formed a bullish reversal pattern, targeting $10
BAND is currently trading at $6.15, losing around 65% of its value since the peak at $17.97 on August 10. Nonetheless, the digital asset still holds a $126 million market capitalization and shows signs of a potential bullish reversal.
Vechain Price Prediction: VET eying up a potential descent to $0.0093 before a rebound
Vechain is currently trading at $0.01 after a significant crash from its two-year peak at $0.0218. The digital asset has lost more than $500 million in market capitalization in the past two months and continues trading in a downtrend while the trading volume remains low.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency market in bloodbath as OKEx halts operations
A bearish wave swept through the cryptocurrency market like a tsunami on Friday, leaving most cryptoassets in the red. Bitcoin, as reported, plummeted to $11,200 after losing $300 in a matter of minutes.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.