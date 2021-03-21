- Ethereum price sits on a massive demand barrier, failing to hold above, which could be fatal.
- ETH bulls could trigger a massive upswing if a higher high at $1,945 is formed.
- A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Ethereum price shows signs of reduced volatility as it hugs a demand barrier closely. This level could bring about massive gains or trigger a steep correction.
Ethereum price primed for a massive move
On the 1-day chart, Ethereum price has been trudging close to a support level at $1,744, coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
A daily candlestick close above $1,945 will create a higher high, which might be interpreted as optimistic by investors. Therefore, a spike in buying pressure here could propel Ethereum price by 30% to $2,500, a new all-time high for the smart contracts platform token.
However, investors need to pay close attention to the previous all-time high at $2,041, as it could potentially deter this upswing.
Adding credence to the bullish outlook is the confluence of support from the Fibonacci extension and the 50 one-day moving average (MA).
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Further, IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model also shows nearly 700 addresses holding about 2.45 million ETH here. Hence, any short-term selling pressure might be absorbed by investors in this area.
Ethereum IOMAP chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, investors need to note that a stiff resistance harboring 730 “Out of the Money” addresses that hold roughly 1.71 million Ethereum is present at $1,826.
Hence, a rejection at this level leading to a solid daily candlestick close below $1,700 could trigger a 10% correction to $1,542.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market on track to a $2 trillion capitalization
In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market managed to recover about 80$ billion in market capitalization reaching $1.81 trillion. The next target is the astronomical $2 trillion capitalization level.
Cardano price holds key support, eying up new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive 40% breakout thanks to the launch of ADA trading on Coinbase pro. In the past 24 hours, the digital asset had a healthy pullback with the intention to resume the uptrend as soon as possible.
Ethereum consolidates as on-chain metrics highlight growing propositions
While Bitcoin managed to reach a new all-time high last week, Ether’s price has remained within a short distance of its high around $2,000 set in February.
Terra Price Forecast: LUNA smashes through new highs amid Anchor Protocol successful debut
Luna continues outperforming the market thanks to a successful launch of its newest protocol built on it, Anchor. The savings platform offers the highest stablecoin APY at 20% on the UST stablecoin built on Terra.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.