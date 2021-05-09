Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls gather strength for a sustained break above $4000

  • Ethereum bulls take a breather after Saturday’s $500 rally to record highs.
  • The No. 2 coin eyes additional upside after rising wedge breakout on the 4H chart.
  • RSI is in the overbought region, dip buying to keep the uptrend intact.

ETH/USD is off the fresh all-time highs of $3,984, holding on to the record run, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher.

The renewed bearish sentiment across the crypto board seemingly checks the upside in the ETH price just as Bitcoin faces rejection once again near $60,000.

ETH/USD: In consolidation before the next upswing restarts

Ethereum’s four-hour chart shows that the price is holding the higher ground, consolidating the massive $500 increase seen on Saturday.

ETH/USD: Four-hour chart

The ETH bulls went onto clinch fresh record highs earlier on, although lacked additional vigor, as the relative strength index (RSI) peeped into the overbought territory.

The overbought conditions, however, are not overstretched, suggesting that there is likely more room to rally for the ETH price.

Therefore, the price could race past the $4000 barrier on a sustained basis, in order to reach the rising wedge pattern target at $4220.

Note that Ethereum confirmed a rising wedge upside break on the said time frame during American mid-morning on Saturday.

Despite the technical setup offering an upbeat outlook, the buyers could be wary of creating fresh positions after the recent upsurge, which could trigger a fresh pullback in the rates towards the pattern resistance now support at $3705.

A failure to defend that level could expose the bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $3,598.

If the downside pressure intensifies and the initial pattern support at $3517 caves in, it could invalidate the rising wedge breakout, calling for a reversal of the uptrend in the near term.

ETH/USD: Additional levels to watch

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 3879.90
Today Daily Change -37.65
Today Daily Change % -0.96
Today daily open 3917.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2832.55
Daily SMA50 2332.31
Daily SMA100 2012.91
Daily SMA200 1363.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3962.44
Previous Daily Low 3455
Previous Weekly High 3610.91
Previous Weekly Low 2855.29
Previous Monthly High 2800
Previous Monthly Low 1886.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3768.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3648.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 3594.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 3270.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 3086.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 4101.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 4285.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 4608.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA braces for a test of $2 amid a potential bull pennant

Cardano (ADA/USD) is extending its recovery this Sunday after a sharp sell-off witnessed a day before. ADA/USD charts a bull pennant on the 12H chart.  A test of the $2 mark appears inevitable if the bullish pattern is confirmed. RSI has regained upside momentum, well above 50.00.

XLM Price risks further falls towards $0.53 amid double top reversal

XLM/USD is falling for the third straight day on Sunday. $0.53 support appears at risk after the double top reversal on the 1D chart. RSI points south towards the midline as the XLM price eases from record highs.

SafeMoon price has additional room to rise after the four-day blistering rally

After a crash witnessed towards the end of last month, SAFEMOON buyers have returned in the first week of May, showcasing a stellar performance. SAFEMOON price looks to the moon after a series of encouraging tweets. 

Ethereum bulls gather strength for a sustained break above $4000

Ethereum bulls take a breather after Saturday’s $500 rally to record highs. The No. 2 coin eyes additional upside after rising wedge breakout on the 4H chart. RSI is in the overbought region, dip buying to keep the uptrend intact.

