Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears eye mid-$1,500s on break of key SMA

- Ethereum stays depressed near 17-day low, keeps 50-day SMA breakdown.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of the key SMA direct sellers towards the yearly support line.
- Buyers and sellers both have multiple barriers but trips for bears seem less bumpy ahead of immediate support line.
ETH/USD remains on the back foot around $1,670 during late Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the downside break of 50-day SMA, amid bearish MACD, near the lowest levels last seen on March 07.
Given the clear break of the short-term key Simple Moving Average (SMA), coupled with downbeat MACD, Ethereum sellers look set to attack an upward sloping trend line from December 23, 2020, currently around $1,550.
However, any further downside will be questioned by an ascending support line from January 11 and 100-day SMA, respectively near $1,480 and $1,365.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 50-day SMA, at $1,723 now, will not be able to invite ETH/USD bulls as a 12-day-old resistance line and a falling hurdle, established since February 20, close to $1,835 and $1,905 in that order, will challenge the recovery moves.
If at all the Ethereum buyers cross the $1,905 resistance, the record top marked in February around $2,040 will be in the spotlight.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1665.56
|Today Daily Change
|-15.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92%
|Today daily open
|1681.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1758.29
|Daily SMA50
|1717.46
|Daily SMA100
|1354.8
|Daily SMA200
|892.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1806.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1657.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1931.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1706.25
|Previous Monthly High
|2041.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1271.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1714.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1749.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1623.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1565.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1474.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1772.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1921.77
