Invalidation of the bearish scenario is a daily closing candle above $2968. If the bulls can conquer the price territory, a break back to $3250 could happen, resulting in a 13% increase from the current ETH price.

Bulls favoring decentralization of the United States' monetary system are likely to question their portfolio as the ETH price mirrors Silicon Valley tech stocks like Netflix and Uber. If market conditions persist, the US Dollar Index could see another surge as stock and crypto investors would convert their underperforming assets into fiat.

Ethereum price action displays a severely steep decline . The bearish engulfing candles are firing slightly larger as the trend progresses, while the bulls have less time to defend the price on the 4-hour chart. A Fibonacci projection tool says $2500 is likely if the technicals are correct. The Relative Strength Index also shows a complete capitulation from the bulls as ETH price smashed through the buyers' territory. The ETH price currently trades at $2870 and could see consolidation before another drop occurs.

Ethereum price disappoints the DeFi community as the "Decentralized Smart Contract" endures similar sell-offs to last week's decline in the Nasdaq 100. Investors noticing the mirrored decline may be in a hurry to throw in the towel as the ETH price could fall an additional 10-15% into the $2500 level.

