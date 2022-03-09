- Ethereum price has printed its lowest daily close in the last 30 days.
- ETH has failed to find support on all monthly Fibonacci retracement ratios.
- There is a high chance for a retest of the previous monthly low at $2,300.
Ethereum continues to trend downwards after the recent sell-off late last week and could reverse some of the gains recently incurred.
Ethereum price fails to respect monthly Fibonacci levels
Ethereum bears seem to have complete control over ETH price after closing at the lowest point in 30 days at $2,485. Secondly, bulls have failed to support both the .5 and .382 monthly Fibonacci retracement levels.
Today’s price of $2,583 is floating above the .236 Fibonacci retracement level. Unfortunately, the .236 Fibonacci retracement level is not considered a strong level of support.
The current Ethereum price action suggests more consolidation from the token is needed before the bears can ultimately grab liquidity lying under the previous monthly low at $2,300.
Ethereum Daily Chart
There is currently no evidence of a bullish reversal for Ethereum price. Bears who profited early from this week’s sell-off are likely to move their orders into take-profit zones. Thus, sideways action between $2,500 and $2,650 is very likely on the intraday chart for days to come.
It is worth noting that Ethereum price seems to be printing a bullish morning star on the daily chart. This pattern will further validate the idea of temporary range-bound price action. Early buyers should be warned not to open large positions as bears are likely to push price back to February’s monthly low of $2,300.
A daily close above the .5 monthly Fibonacci retracement level at $2,750 will be the first bullish signal to invalidate the pessimistic outlook. If invalidation occurs, then Ethereum price will likely see an increase of 10-15%, going back up to $2,870 and even $3,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16
Dogecoin price shows no signs of stalling the downswing that has been ongoing since its all-time high in May 2021. The resulting crash seems to be reaching for a fair value gap (FVG), adding credence to this incoming downswing.
Polkadot price eyes 30% upswing as DOT consolidation reaches inflection point
Polkadot price has been on a constant downtrend for roughly four months, and the 50-day SMA has played a crucial role in preventing DOT from rising. As a result, DOT seems to have begun coiling up between these two barriers.
Solana price must breach this level for SOL to enter a new bull run
Solana price is very close to breaking down below one of the strongest bearish patterns in technical analysis: the descending triangle. If sellers can take control and push Solana below the formation, a 40% wipeout is very likely to occur.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.