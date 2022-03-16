The best invalidation when trading a trend channel is a failure in price below the median line. Under no circumstance should ETH price trade 10% below at $2,300. If bears manage to suppress ETH price into the $2,300 low, the bull run won’t likely commence. Bears will be aiming for liquidity under $2,100 and $1,700, up to 30% below current price action.

Conservative traders may want to wait for ETH price to rise an additional 10% and break through the trendline before opening a position. If bulls can manage to produce a breakout on the 2-day trend line, a massive rally could occur back toward all-time high at $4,800, which is 80% away from the current price.

Ethereum price should spark optimism amongst investors, as the bulls are currently supporting it above January’s last resistance zone. Secondly, ETH price is hovering 10% above a parallel trend channel’s median line. Consolidation above the median line usually could be a sign for riskier traders who like to enter early and capture more profit from a move.

Ethereum price is currently trading at $2,560. Despite the pessimism clouding over the smart contract giant lately, the 2-day chart still hints at a bullish scenario in the future.

