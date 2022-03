Still, the N-shaped pattern is more speculative than tangible evidence at the moment. Traders currently in profit should watch the Ethereum price action around the $3,000-$2,870 zone. If the bulls fail to provide support, the ETH price will likely fall back to $2,800 and potentially $2,700, resulting in a 10% correction from the current price.

It is worth noting that an N-shaped pattern projection could potentially reveal itself once the Ethereum price were to enter the $3,500 zone. N-shaped patterns are considered very sneaky bearish patterns amongst Elliott Wave practitioners. N patterns tend to trap bulls as the last of the N usually unfolds as a bullish impulse. Traders should cautiously trail stops as these N-shaped patterns can yield monstrous downside rallies .

ETH price is currently fluctuating around $3,100 and needs to create a new floor above the broken resistance at $3000 to sustain its momentum. If bulls can manage, then ETH price will likely reach $3,500, an additional 13% from the current price.

Ethereum price has seen an excellent performance this week as the decentralized giant has climbed 12% into today's high at $3,193. It was mentioned in Tuesday's thesis that a breach of the weekly trendline could be the catalyst to send ETH price higher. Just hours later, the moment arrived . ETH price soared through the trend line spiking the previous weekly swing high at $2,987. Today the price has also spiked through another weekly swing high that occurred earlier this month at $3,043.

