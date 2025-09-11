Ethereum price today: $4,340
- Whales purchased over 450,000 ETH, alongside steady accumulation from corporate entities.
- Small-scale holders have distributed over 500K ETH in the past week.
- ETH retested the $4,500 key level after breaking above a descending trendline resistance.
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $4,300 on Wednesday following increased accumulation from whales as short-term holders step up distribution.
Whales continue accumulation amid increased distribution from small-scale holders
Whales or large holders with a balance of 10K-100K ETH have remained active buyers of the top altcoin. These large holders increased their collective balance by over 450K ETH in the past week, continuing an accumulation trend that began in May.
ETH Balance by Holder Value. Source: CryptoQuant
Demand is also evident in inflows into accumulation addresses or wallets with no record of selling activity. Often dominated by new holders, these wallets have steadily been buying ETH over the past week, although not as heavily as in August.
Ethereum exchange reserves paint a similar picture, decreasing by 260K ETH since the beginning of September. A decline in exchange reserves indicates rising demand as investors are moving funds to private wallets for potential long-term holding.
ETH Exchange Reserve. Source: CryptoQuant
Additionally, Ethereum treasury firms have maintained their buying activity as BitMine Immersion (BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming added about 202.5K ETH and 39.5K ETH to their holdings, respectively.
Despite demand from these entities, ETH has failed to record notable gains, pressured by distribution from small-scale investors and short-term holders.
Wallets holding between 100-10K ETH shed over 500K ETH in the past week alongside rising selling activity from investors who bought ETH over the past 90 days — as evidenced by the Mean Coin Age metric. A falling slope in the Mean Coin Age shows distribution and vice versa for a rising slope.
ETH Mean Coin Age. Source: Santiment
Meanwhile, active addresses and transaction counts have also begun declining from levels seen in previous weeks, indicating a drop off in on-chain activity.
On the derivatives side, ETH futures net taker volume, which compares short positions against long positions, has reached a record low. This indicates a large number of positions are betting on a price decline for the top altcoin.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces rejection at $4,500 after breaking above descending triangle resistance
Ethereum saw $64 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations accounted for $31.6 million and $32.5 million, respectively.
ETH broke above the upper boundary trendline of a descending triangle on Wednesday and tested the $4,500 level before seeing a modest rejection. If ETH holds above this trendline, it could retest the $4,500 resistance again — a level it has failed to sustain a firm move above in the past two weeks.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the downside, ETH could fall toward $3,500 if it declines below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the support range between $4,000 and $4,100.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving horizontally near its midline while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is below its neutral level but trending upward. This indicates a mildly dominant bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Two AI tokens to watch as BingX launches AI crypto strategist
BingX, the 30th-largest cryptocurrency exchange with an average daily trading volume of $1.4 billion, has launched AI Master, describing it as the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategist.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 on Wednesday, reflecting a buoyant mood following a sharp retracement the previous day. Meanwhile, altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold above key support levels, indicating potential for a sustainable rebound toward the weekend.
Pump.fun posts double-digit gains ahead of Binance listing
Pump.fun recovers above the $0.005000 psychological level on Wednesday, extending the rebound from the downturn seen in late August. At the time of writing, PUMP adds over 15% gains on the day, underpinned by the platform’s rising revenue and the Binance.US listing approval.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOJE ETF to be launched this week
Dogecoin price breaks above the symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling a potential bullish move on the horizon. Bloomberg’s analyst Eric Balchunas says Dogecoin’s ETF under the ticker DOJE is expected to be launched on Thursday.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.