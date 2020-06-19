Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD slips under $230, will $225 hold?

- Ethereum losses take a break above $226 as the trend turns bullish in favor of a reversal.
- ETH/USD is likely to remain in the bearish hands as long as fails it fails to break above $240.
Ethereum was able to hold above $230 during the Asian session on Friday. However, as we usher in the European session, renewed bearish pressure is seeing Ethereum spiral under $230. Ether is trading below the moving averages. The 100 SMA at $231.31 and the 50 SMA at $232.26 are now in line to hinder the upwards movement in case a reversal ensues from the ongoing dip.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is dancing at $228 after trading an intraday low of $226.51. The trend is quickly turning bullish, an indication that the slide under $230 may not be entirely bad for the bulls. If more buyers enter the market to buy low, there is a chance that recovery above $230 could shoot to $240.
Consequently, the high volatility at the moment suggests that price action could be of a higher magnitude. Looking at the RSI, we can tell that a reversal is already in the offing. The trend indicator is pointing north after bouncing off the oversold (30). It is also important to be realistic because the MACD suggests that selling pressure is present and cannot be ignored. A bearish divergence from the MACD puts emphasis on the growing bearish dominance.
Support is anticipated at $225 after $230 caved in. If losses are extended, $220 will come in handy. At the same time, weak support has always existed at $218 (also resistance) based on past price actions. Further down, $200 is a bit of overstretch for Ethereum. Therefore, the most probably move is a bounce off $225 towards $240.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD inverse H&S pattern, is a rally to $10,000 imminent?
Bitcoin price continues to suffer under the strong arm of the bears. The rejection from $9,600 seems unstoppable until Bitcoin returns to $9,000. Thursday’s support above $9,400 failed to hold, leaving a gap that has been ...
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD faces strong resistance levels up from
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1898 to $10.883 in the early hours of Friday. There is a lack of healthy support levels in the daily confluence detector. However, strong resistance lies at $0.19 ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD slips under $230, will $225 hold?
Ethereum was able to hold above $230 during the Asian session on Friday. However, as we usher in the European session, renewed bearish pressure is seeing Ethereum spiral under $230. Ether is trading below the MA
LTC/USD trends in a downward channel formation, within the green Ichimoku cloud
LTC/USD fell from $43.426 to $43.07 in the early hours of Friday as it continues to trend inside the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s%R is trending at -70, right next to the oversold zone following recent price action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.