Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH targets $2,400 before facing next hurdles

- Ethereum price quickly recovered 18% from a market-wide crash on June 22.
- The 200-day SMA has acted as significant support for ETH.
- Ethereum price action sees multiple obstacles ahead although the downtrend is in retreat.
- Recent buy signal has confirmed the asset’s recovery to the upside.
Ethereum price made a lower low on June 22, plunging below the $1,732 mark recorded amid the May market crash. While ETH price action followed the leading cryptocurrency as it faced recent negative news headlines, including China’s ban on digital assets, the second-largest crypto is heading for a swift recovery.
Ethereum price bounces back from free fall
Ethereum price fell in tandem with the leading cryptocurrency yesterday and proceeded to record a new low at a level not seen since March at $1,700.
Ethereum has broken down below the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart that started forming on May 20. While the chart pattern indicates that ETH is indecisive, a break below the lower ascending trend line on June 18 confirmed that it was at risk of heading lower.
Ethereum price has plunged below the critical demand barrier that extends from $1,939 to $2,143 but has now managed to sustain trading above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that currently acts as significant support.
Further, Ethereum was also saved by a buy signal presented by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) on the June 22 daily candle, indicating a trend reversal. Adding credence to the bullish thesis is the fact that this was a doji candlestick, giving the impression that ETH is expecting to reverse a period of underperformance.
Currently, Ethereum still has a few resistance levels to reach before overcoming the prevailing bearish trend.
While ETH has been able to trade above the 200-day SMA, and the lower band of the demand zone, the asset needs to target and trade above the $2,143 resistance level to confirm accelerating interest.
ETH/USDT daily chart
Should Ethereum price be able to hold above the demand barrier as support, bullish investors can expect ETH to target the ascending trend line of the symmetrical triangle, generating a 19% rally from the current price, and the 27.2% Fibonacci extension level at $2,422.
If ETH bulls lift prices higher against the overpowering distribution of the sellers, speculators could expect Ethereum price to tag the 100-day SMA at $2,500 as the next bullish target.
However, if selling pressure continues to materialize for Ethereum, it could retest the 200-day SMA as support before ETH loses further momentum to revisit the May 23 low if the bears manage to ruin the bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing. A breakdown of $0.00000520 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA looks to climb 16% after recent meltdown
Cardano price dropped 30% from June 20 to June 22 as the crypto market crashed. After forming a bottom at $1.01, ADA appears primed to retest $1.451.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple eyes 30% gains after massive sell-off
XRP price witnessed a massive sell-off as Bitcoin price retested the May 19 sell-off. After setting up a bottom on June 22, Ripple looks to rally to a crucial resistance level.
El Salvador opposition party sues government over new Bitcoin legislation
El Salvador’s opposition party sued the government over the new Bitcoin law, calling it unconstitutional. Many citizens have also indicated support of the opposition, saying the new legislation did not consider harmful effects. A whopping 80% of citizens expressed that they did not want to receive payments in the leading cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.