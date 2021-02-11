Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH primed to retest $1,760 resistance with whales’ assistance

- Ethereum price is stuck between two crucial levels as it failed to break out of the ascending parallel channel.
- ETH bulls could emerge victorious as IOMAP shows a massive cluster of investors ranging from $1,700 to $1,600.
- Increasing whale activity suggests that a retest of the channel could be possible.
Ethereum price rallied approximately 15% between February 8 and 10. However, a failure to close above the ascending parallel channel has resulted in a pullback into the consolidation pattern.
Ethereum price prepares to resume the bull rally
Ethereum price suffered a 6.5% drop on Tuesday’s session, which temporarily paused its upward momentum. Now, ETH trades between two crucial levels, ranging from $1,760 and $1,700. A close above the $1,760 level could cause FOMO among retail investors, which indicates an end to the consolidation channel. Hence, the resulting buying pressure could propel the coin by 10% to $2,050.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
Adding credence to the bullish scenario is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price model. This on-chain metric shows that the support for ETH ranges between $1,700 to $1,600, where roughly 800,000 addresses have purchased a whopping 13 million ETH. However, the resistance at $1,760 has about 195 addresses holding only 1.5 million ETH.
Consequently, a bounce from this support range seems inevitable.
Ethereum IOMAP chart
Adding credence to this bullish outlook is Santiment’s holders distribution chart, which shows a steady increase of 2.6% in the number of whales holding between 100,000 to 1 million ETH from February 6 to 11. Whales holding 1 million to 10 million ETH has risen from 8 to 9, a 12.5% increase, suggesting that whales are confident in Ethereum’s upswing potential.
Ethereum Holders Distribution chart
On the flip side, a sudden market crash pushing the price below $1,600 could prove fatal to the smart contracts token. This could put many investors underwater, triggering a cascading sell-off that could push ETH as low as $1,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price rally to record highs might resemble a bubble, but on-chain metrics disapprove
Bitcoin's jump this week has been incredible as, after spending most of January between $30,000 and $40,000, the bellwether cryptocurrency finally made the ultimate swing to another historical high, around $48,000.
LINK continues its 20% rally to record levels after a pullback
Chainlink announced on February 10 that its feeds can now fetch Foreign Exchange [FX] prices that are highly secure and tamper-proof. These FX prices can be combined with DeFi allowing developers to create and offer a range of products that are available only in the traditional finance sector.
XTZ is a whisker from all-time highs as technicals remain exceptionally strong
Tezos is relentless in the fight for all-time highs and perhaps the opportunity to set a historical record. The resistance discussed at $3.5 has been broken, allowing bulls to push XTZ past $4.
ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.