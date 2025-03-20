Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH moves above $2,000 as developers plan to discontinue Holesky testnet in September

- The Ethereum Foundation announced that it would end the usage of the Holesky testnet beginning in September.
- Hoodi testnet, which went live on Monday, will serve as a substitute for Holesky.
- ETH could recover the $2,200 key level but faces a key hurdle near the $2,070.
Ethereum (ETH) traded above $2,020 on Wednesday following an announcement from the Ethereum Foundation (EF) that it will discontinue the Holesky testnet on September 30.
Ethereum Foundation set to dismiss Holesky testnet, Hoodi to serve as alternative
In a recent blog post, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced that it would discontinue the Holesky testnet on September 30 after it "experienced extensive inactivity leaks as part of its recovery mechanism." The recently launched Hoodi testnet, which went live on Monday, will replace Holesky.
Testnets or test networks are environments where developers can test planned code changes or technical upgrades before deploying them on the mainnet. Holesky was meant for validators and staking providers to test new network features, but Hoodi will serve that function from now on.
Holesky encountered issues when testing the Pectra upgrade on February 24 due to a bug in the configuration of validator clients that prevented transactions from finalizing. After weeks of attempts to recover Holesky, the network reached finality last week, but issues with its recovery mechanism clogged up its validator exit queue.
"The Holesky network has since then finalized, but the exited validators would take approximately one year to fully be removed from the validator set," the EF wrote. "While stakers can test deposits, consolidations and all other Pectra features, the size of the exit queue prevents Holesky from being used to test the full validator life cycle within a reasonable timeframe," they added.
Developers plan to activate Pectra on Hoodi on March 26 and eventually ship it onto mainnet 30 days later — if the upgrade goes smoothly.
"Moving forward, staking operators and infrastructure providers should use Hoodi for validator testing," the EF continued.
Pectra will introduce several features to Ethereum, including increased staking limits, account recovery options, sponsored transactions and payment of gas fees in other ERC-20 tokens apart from ETH.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes move to $2,200 but faces a key hurdle at $2,070
Ethereum sustained $83.17 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $66.27 million and $16.90 million, respectively.
ETH surged above a descending trendline resistance extending from February 25 and is looking to recover the $2,070 level. The rise follows a ten-day period of sustained consolidation where ETH failed to move above the $2,000 psychological level.
ETH/USDT daily chart
If ETH holds the descending trendline as support, it could rally above $2,070 to tackle the $2,200 critical resistance. However, a firm rejection at $2,070 could see ETH decline toward the support at $1,818.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are trending upward but still below their neutral levels. This indicates a weakening bearish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $1,818 will invalidate the thesis and send ETH toward the support at $1,500.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP soars upon announcement that SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that the SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple. The victory follows rumors of Ripple's lawyers negotiating more favorable terms than the company got in Judge Torres' ruling last August.
Dogecoin on-chain metrics signal a potential turning point once the crypto market stabilizes
Dogecoin price hovers around $0.168 on Wednesday after bouncing off its 200-week EMA last week. Santiment’s data shows that DOGE’s utility and whale wallets are rising, hinting at a potential rally for the dog-themed memecoin.
Bitcoin stabilizes below key resistance, risk-off sentiment persists
Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $83,300 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing resistance around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $85,500 since last week, with a break above this level suggesting a potential recovery.
Ripple's XRP futures signals increased bearish sentiment despite long-term holders seeing strong gains
XRP open interest and funding rates have remained largely negative in recent weeks. Investors remained calm despite the high bearish sentiment in the futures market, likely due to their large profits.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.