Ethereum price today: $2,200
- Ethereum exchange reserves have risen by over 500K ETH in the past week as prices remain subdued by bears.
- The sell-off has been dominated by whales, who have distributed over 620K ETH in the past five days.
- Ethereum struggles near the $2,200 support as bears could push prices to $1,500.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Friday as long-term holders and whales joined small-scale retailers in broadening the selling activity.
Ethereum whales shed holdings amid extended bearish pressure
Ethereum exchange reserve has been rising rapidly since February 21 with investors depositing over 500K ETH on exchanges for potential selling activity.
ETH Exchange Reserve. Source: CryptoQuant
The recent selling pressure has been initiated by whales and long-term holders (LTHs) who are potentially looking to cut losses or sell before prices fall to their cost basis. With the bearish pressure now sustained for nearly a month, this group has joined short-term holders (STHs) and retailers in the selling activity.
The slight decline in the Mean Coin Age and increase in the Dormant Circulation of older coins age band shows the move from LTHs.
ETH Mean Coin Age & Dormant Circulation. Source: Santiment
Additionally, in the past four days, whales holding between 10K-100K ETH have shed over 620K ETH, sending prices toward the $2,000 psychological level.
ETH Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment
Meanwhile, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced the launch of the Silviculture Society, a group of individuals that includes builders and core community voices to help provide "informal counsel" to its team members.
The EF Silviculture Society: a loose collection of individuals from outside the Foundation who provide informal counsel to the EF in tending to the (dark or otherwise) forests in the infinite garden of Ethereum, to make sure we sustain the core values of open source, privacy,… pic.twitter.com/cleIrpArCi— Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) February 28, 2025
"It is an experimental effort to create more channels for builders and other community voices to influence the EF, and in this case the scope is core cypherpunk and regen values. They have already given advice on timely and critical topics such as wallet security," wrote Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in an X post on Friday.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH struggles near $2,200 amid rising bearish pressure
Ethereum sustained $231.69 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $179.85 million and $51.85 million, respectively.
ETH is down nearly 20% on the weekly timeframe and is struggling to hold the $2,200 lower boundary of a rectangular channel as bearish sentiment continues to pressure the crypto market. If ETH fails to hold the $2,200 level, it could decline to test the support near $1,500 — a level last seen in October 2023.
ETH/USDT weekly chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are below their neutral levels, indicating dominant bearish momentum.
Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is deep in the oversold region, indicating ETH could be primed for a recovery.
A weekly candlestick close above $2,850 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
Cardano poised for double-digit drop amid market weakness
Cardano price is extending its decline by nearly 7%, trading around $0.60 on Friday after falling 23% this week. Santiment data support this decline as ADA daily active addresses are falling, and the technical outlook indicates a continued correction, with ADA potentially facing an additional double-digit decline.
XRP short-term holders dominate sell-off as whales buy the dip
XRP short-term holders dominated the selling activity during the recent market crash. XRP whales have been accumulating more tokens during the crash, adding over $1 billion worth of tokens. XRP could bounce off the lower boundary of a descending channel if it fails to hold the $1.96 support level.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP continue to sell off
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues declining on Friday after falling more than 15% this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 24% and 21%, respectively.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.