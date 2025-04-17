Ethereum price today: $1,580
- Ethereum is losing ground to Solana and BNB Chain in terms of fees captured since it introduced blobs.
- Based rollups could improve ETH's value accrual, but it's not a "top priority" in the upcoming Pectra and Fusaka upgrades.
- ETH could find support within the $1,450-$1,550 range amid signs of weakness in its technical indicators.
Ethereum (ETH) declined 1%, trading just below $1,600 in the early Asian session on Thursday, as Binance Research's latest report suggests that the data availability roadmap has been hampering its value accrual.
Ethereum loses momentum as data availability roadmap has limited its value accrual
Since Ethereum flipped on its data availability roadmap after the Dencun upgrade in March 2024, its scalability surged by a "scale factor of 15.95x" but to the detriment of fees captured on the L1, the report notes.
The upgrade saw L2s improve their throughput and significantly reduce costs while paying negligible fees for L1 settlement. This has hurt ETH value accrual and the "ultrasound money" narrative, which largely relies on gas fees. As a result, Ethereum is losing ground to Solana and BNB Chain in terms of fees captured.
Chain Fees. Source: Binance Research
A popular suggestion among Ethereum community members to fix ETH value accrual involves repricing the blob fee market while continuing with the vision of increasing blob count. "However, given L2s are rational businesses, they might be price sensitive and move towards cheaper alternatives should minimum blob fees be too high," the report states.
Alternative data availability layers like Celestia, EigenLayer and NearDA provide higher throughput at very low fees.
Data Throughput (Ethereum vs competitors). Source: Binance Research
However, Ethereum far outpaces competitors in terms of security, boasting over 1 million nodes "compared to Celestia at 100 and EigenDA at 170."
Many consider based rollups, which rely on L1 sequencing, to be the answer to Ethereum's scalability-value accrual dynamics. Taiko, a based rollup, contributed more fees to Ethereum than the top 3 L2s combined while posting the least amount of data to the L1 over the past year.
Cost paid to L1/Data posted. Source: Binance Research
The report highlights that despite its potential to address current value accrual challenges, based rollups is not a "top priority" in upcoming Ethereum upgrades, Pectra and Fusaka, which could hit mainnet on May 7 and Q4 '25.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could find support within the $1,450-$1,550 range
Ethereum experienced $57.08 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations is $38.16 million and $18.92 million, respectively.
ETH has slightly tilted toward the downside since seeing a rejection at the $1,688 resistance level on Monday. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a descending trendline extending from March 23 also stand as key resistance that could limit an upside move for the top altcoin. If ETH flips and holds these resistance levels as support, it could be primed for a major recovery.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
On the downside, the $1,450 to $1,550 support range could prove crucial as bulls outweighed bears the last time prices reached the zone. Additionally, investors bought over 1.2 million ETH within this range, per Glassnode data.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level and is testing its moving average line. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is posting receding green histogram bars. A move below its neutral level and moving average line could accelerate the bearish pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
