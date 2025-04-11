Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH erases Trump's tariff pause gains following rising distribution from whales

Ethereum price today: $1,540
- Ethereum erased some of its post-tariff pause gains as bearish signs returned to the market.
- The decline partly resulted from whales' selling activity in the past 24 hours, which sent their holdings to a five-month low.
- ETH technical indicators show signs of weakness as bulls and bears resume battle at the $1,500 support.
Ethereum (ETH) traded near $1,540 in the early hours of Friday after rising selling activity from whales saw the top altcoin erasing 4% of Trump's post-tariff pause gains.
Ethereum whales succumb to macro uncertainty
Following Trump's recent tariff pause announcement, ETH rallied, gaining more than 11% on Wednesday as short-term bullish sentiment skyrocketed. However, similar to the market reaction to earlier rumors of a tariff pause on Monday, ETH is beginning to decline again, indicating the short-term rally could be a bull trap.
The price action aligns with recent experts' predictions that risk-off sentiment still lingers in the market — especially after the Trump administration clarified that a 10% across-the-board tariff still applies to all imports.
On-chain data shows whales leveraged the short-term rally in the past 24 hours to sell at a slightly higher price.
A key Ethereum whale who bought ETH at a price of $8 sold 10,702 ETH at $1,576 after two years of inactivity, according to data from Lookonchain's alert. Another ETH OG sold 7,974 ETH after three years of dormancy, followed by a DeFi participant selling 28,999 ETH to repay a debt.
The recent selling pressure has sent the balance of whales holding between 10K and 100K ETH to a five-month low of 24.66 million ETH. These whales have depleted their balance by 1.18 million ETH in the past six weeks alone.
ETH supply distribution (10K-100K coins) vs price. Source: Santiment
During periods of risk-off sentiments like the current market environment, an asset's price decline accelerates when whales initiate intense selling activity, as visible in the chart above.
A similar selling activity occurred on Wednesday from investors who bought ETH between January and February following Trump's pause announcement. This is visible in the blue spike in the chart below.
ETH spent coins age bands. Source: Santiment
Ethereum Price Forecast: Bulls and bears resume battle for $1,500
Ethereum saw $88.75 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations is $66.64 million and $24.11 million, respectively.
ETH is testing the support near $1,500 after declining 6% from Wednesday's high of $1,682 to $1,540 at press time.
If bulls fail to hold the $1,522 support, ETH could test the lower boundary of a descending channel extending from December. The top altcoin has traded inside this channel for nearly four months. A bounce at the channel’s support could send ETH to tackle the $1,800 key level.
ETH/USDT weekly chart
However, if the channel's support fails, ETH could plunge toward the $1,000 to $1,100 range — a critical support range during the UST/LUNA implosion and FTX crash of 2022, making it a key level to watch as macro uncertainty lingers.
Technical indicators on the weekly chart — the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) — show heightened bearish momentum and signs of oversold conditions.
A weekly candlestick close above the descending channel’s upper boundary will invalidate the thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: How Ripple's alignment with the $18.9T tokenization boom could impact XRP
Ripple (XRP) approached the critical $2.00 level during the Asian session on Friday after a minor correction the previous day reinforced higher support at $1.95.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and ETH show weakness while XRP stabilizes
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices are hovering around $80,000 and $1,500 on Friday after facing rejection from their respective key levels, indicating signs of weakness. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) broke and found support around its critical level.
Can Trump's tariff pause and declining inflation keep Bitcoin afloat? Experts weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) dived below $80,000 on Thursday despite US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data coming in lower than expected and President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariffs pause on 75 countries.
Bitcoin miners scurry to import mining equipment following Trump's China tariffs
Bitcoin (BTC) miners are reportedly scrambling to import mining equipment into the United States (US) following rising tariff tensions in the US-China trade war, according to a Blockspace report on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.