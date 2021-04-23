Ethereum price defends key level which could push the digital asset into new all-time highs

- Ethereum price remains bounded inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset defends a key support level on the 12-hour chart in the form of the 50 SMA.
- The entire cryptocurrency market has seen a significant crash in the past week.
Ethereum just established a new all-time high at $2,644 on April 22, but the entire market had a flash crash in the last 24 hours and ETH also dropped to a low of $2,107.
Ethereum price defends key level and aims for a rebound
On the 12-hour chart, Ethereum price has managed to stay above the 50 SMA support level at $2,157 and aims for a rebound into new all-time highs. The upper boundary of the ascending broadening wedge pattern is located at $3,000.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows only one crucial resistance area between $2,301 and $2,336 where 35,000 addresses purchased over 8.3 million ETH. A breakout above this range should drive Ethereum price to at least its previous all-time high.
ETH IOMAP chart
However, at the same time, the IOMAP model also indicates weaker support below. If the area between $2,160 and $2,229 fails to hold, Ethereum price would easily drop toward the psychological level at $2,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
