Ethereum Price Analysis: Why ETH/USD breakout to $220 unstoppable?

- Ethereum price breaks out in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge to $10,000.
- A falling wedge pattern breakout could still boost ETH/USD to test $220 resistance.
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green in the wake of Bitcoin’s surge past $10,000. Ethereum tried to follow in the footsteps of the granddaddy of the digital market but its margin of gains has been limited this time around. ETH/USD is dancing at $213 after retreating from highs around $216.
In spite of the minor retreat from the intraday highs, Ethereum’s break above a falling wedge pattern resistance suggests that the path to $220 is clear. Besides, the RSI is above the average (50) and still pointing upwards in a bid to display a stronger bullish grip.
The opening value at $212 is currently the immediate support. ETH/USD will find additional support at the 50 SMA ($210) in the 4-hour range in the event declines extend. The critical level at $200 (100 SMA) is also in line to offer support. For now, the biggest task is to hold Ethereum above $212 and keep the focus on $220.
Ethereum intraday levels
Spot rate: $213.87
Relative change: 1.53
Percentage change: 0.67%
Low: $212.17
High: $216.93
Trend: Bearish (short term bias)
Volatility: Low
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|214.01
|Today Daily Change
|1.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|212.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|196.69
|Daily SMA50
|166.72
|Daily SMA100
|190.46
|Daily SMA200
|173.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|215.35
|Previous Daily Low
|196.88
|Previous Weekly High
|227.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|189.72
|Previous Monthly High
|227.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|208.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|203.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|201.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|189.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|219.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|226.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|238.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
