John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: Why ETH/USD breakout to $220 unstoppable?

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum price breaks out in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge to $10,000.
  • A falling wedge pattern breakout could still boost ETH/USD to test $220 resistance.

The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green in the wake of Bitcoin’s surge past $10,000. Ethereum tried to follow in the footsteps of the granddaddy of the digital market but its margin of gains has been limited this time around. ETH/USD is dancing at $213 after retreating from highs around $216.

In spite of the minor retreat from the intraday highs, Ethereum’s break above a falling wedge pattern resistance suggests that the path to $220 is clear. Besides, the RSI is above the average (50) and still pointing upwards in a bid to display a stronger bullish grip.

The opening value at $212 is currently the immediate support. ETH/USD will find additional support at the 50 SMA ($210) in the 4-hour range in the event declines extend. The critical level at $200 (100 SMA) is also in line to offer support. For now, the biggest task is to hold Ethereum above $212 and keep the focus on $220.

Ethereum intraday levels

Spot rate: $213.87

Relative change: 1.53

Percentage change: 0.67%

Low: $212.17

High: $216.93

Trend: Bearish (short term bias)

Volatility: Low

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

ETH/USD price chart

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 214.01
Today Daily Change 1.60
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 212.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 196.69
Daily SMA50 166.72
Daily SMA100 190.46
Daily SMA200 173.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 215.35
Previous Daily Low 196.88
Previous Weekly High 227.37
Previous Weekly Low 189.72
Previous Monthly High 227.37
Previous Monthly Low 128.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 208.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 203.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 201.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 189.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 182.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 219.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 226.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 238.01

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD retreats from $10,000 after a brief flirtation

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD retreats from $10,000 after a brief flirtation

BTC/USD fell down from $10,000 to $9,910 in the early hours of Friday as the bears stepped in to correct the price following a heavily bullish Thursday. This Thursday, the price jumped from $9,158.30 to $10,000 as the bulls ...

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD triangle breakout retreats from $0.22 hurdle

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD triangle breakout retreats from $0.22 hurdle

Ripple price has been stable above $0.21 for several days now. Intriguingly, as Bitcoin extended the bullish leg above $10,000, XRP/USD broke a falling triangle resistance. The breakout boosted XRP past ...

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: Why ETH/USD breakout to $220 unstoppable?

Ethereum Price Analysis: Why ETH/USD breakout to $220 unstoppable?

The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green in the wake of Bitcoin’s surge past $10,000. Ethereum tried to follow in the footsteps of the granddaddy of the digital market but its margin of gains has been ...

More NEO News

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ shoots higher on the hourly chart

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ shoots higher on the hourly chart

Tezos has been consolidating in recent session and as you can see on this hourly chart the price has been making lower highs at the same time as making some higher lows. More recently there has ... 

More Tezos News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location