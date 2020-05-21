Ethereum Price Analysis: Where is ETH/USD consolidation heading to?

- Ethereum buyers acutely defend $210 support despite rejection at the $216 resistance zone.
- ETH/USD sideways trading to take center stage before another attempt is made to break $220 resistance.
Ethereum price has managed to stay above $210 amid the strong stand by the bears across the market. Bitcoin (BTC) is also unable to clear the resistance at $10,000 and has resorted to seeking refuge above $9,500. On the other hand, Ripple is settling above $0.20 after $0.21 seller zone became too strong a barrier for the bulls to break.
Meanwhile, Ethereum buyers are channeling all their efforts to defending support at $210. Besides that, Ether is trading within an ascending channel. The channel support continues to be instrumental in the recovery from March lows at $90. However, the channel resistance is also delaying a breakout towards the coveted price levels at $240 and $280 respectively. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level is giving buyers a hard time, marginally above the current price level.
From a technical point of view, Ethereum sideways action is likely to continue in the near term. The RSI horizontal motion puts emphasis on consolidation. Amid this consolidation we expect the bulls to become stronger in order to clear the resistance at $220, $240 and $280. Apart from $210 and the channel support, Ether would seek refuge at the confluence formed by the 100-day SMA and the 50% Fibo at $190.38, the 50-day SMA at $185, and the May low at $175.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls stage a comeback
The price went up from $9,512.10 to $9,543 so far this Thursday. There are no strong resistance levels, but immediate support lies at $9,525. This level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, Previous Month high, 4-hour SMA 50 and ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops below upward trending line
XRP/USD went up from $0.2015 to $0.202, following a bearish Wednesday. The price currently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and the upward trending line. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum. On the upside, the bulls face ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: Where is ETH/USD consolidation heading to?
Ethereum price has managed to stay above $210 amid the strong stand by the bears across the market. Bitcoin (BTC) is also unable to clear the resistance at $10,000 and has resorted to seeking refuge above $9,500. On the other hand, Ripple is settling above $0.20 after ...
Cardano Price Analysis: Is ADA immune to weakness?
There was a broad-based sell-off in the cryptosphere on Wednesday leaving most of the crypto majors trading in the red. Although ADA/USD is still trading lower it could have been much worse as the pair bounced off session lows to push 5% higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.