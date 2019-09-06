Ethereum Price Analysis: Ethereum Classic is in a Bullish zone after reclaiming support at $7.0

-
A sideways trend is observed in both the Relative Strength Index and Moving Average Convergence Divergence.
-
The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour double-cross below SMA 100 4-hour at $6.55.
Ethereum Classic price is having variations due to the bears fighting to regain control of a market that is largely controlled by the bulls. The price of ETC is back in a bullish zone after reclaiming support at $7.0. Meanwhile, the chart shows the beginning of a consolidation phase.
ETC Key Technical Levels
Market price: $7.0178
Relative change: -0.036
Open: $7.0663
High: $7.0816
Low: $6.9576
Rank: 16
ETC/USD four-hour chart
The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour double-cross below SMA 100 4-hour at $6.55 and signals a possible reversal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is relatively horizontal meaning that ETC could extend the sideways trading between $6.75 and $7.00 in the coming sessions. The same sideways trend is observed with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
Despite the above technical levels, Ethereum Classic is trending higher, although the upside is capped at $7.25 resistance zone. As long as ETC/USD stays above the trendline, we are likely to see continued bullish action above $7.0 support level. However, in the event a reversal breaches this support, the next viable support area is $6.75 followed by $6.25 and $ $5.75 (August 29 support).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
