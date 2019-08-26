Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls at $195 amid a general crypto retreat

Bitcoin led recovery propels Ethereum above $190 hurdle but momentum lost steam shy of $195.

The cryptocurrency market recovered slightly from the weekend lows. Leading the recovery was the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin which breached $10,600 resistance. Ethereum also made it above the hurdle at $190. However, the momentum fizzled out under $195; the movement cut short by the descending trendline.

A retracement from the three-day high at $194.14 currently seeks balance at $190. The immediate upside is capped by the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 50 SMA is working hard to function an impenetrable wall at $189.24.

From a technical perspective, Ethereum is settling in a ranging trend. Consolidation above $190 will help the buyers to focus on rising above the resistance at $200 and $205 respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving horizontally at 57.89 after the correction from levels around 70.

A glance at the Moving Average Convergence Divergence suggests that the bulls have the upper hand and the ability to not only defend the $190 support but also push Ethereum above the short-term resistance at $195.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart