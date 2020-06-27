- Ethereum trades near the lower limit of its horizontal channel.
- $250 aligns as a difficult resistance to break.
Ethereum failed to break above $250 for the fourth time in June on Wednesday and turned south. The ETH/USD pair closed the previous three days in the negative territory and lost nearly 6% during that period. With the trading action in cryptocurrency markets turning subdued on Saturday, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, Ethereum was up 0.45% on a daily basis at $230.50.
ETH/USD technical outlook
Since early June, Ethereum has been fluctuating between $250 and $220. Currently, the 50-day SMA is aligning near the lower limit of this range, suggesting that a daily close below that level could cause the bearish momentum to gather strength. The Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the three-month-long rally that started in March is the next support at $215 ahead of $200.
On the upside, the 20-day SMA is the initial resistance at $235 ahead of $250. Only a decisive break above $250 could cause the near-term outlook to turn bullish.
Ethereum daily chart
Additional technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|230.96
|Today Daily Change
|1.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|229.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|236.04
|Daily SMA50
|222.98
|Daily SMA100
|194.85
|Daily SMA200
|187.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|233.29
|Previous Daily Low
|227.48
|Previous Weekly High
|249.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|227.04
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|229.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|231.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|226.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|224.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|221.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|232.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|235.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|238.5
