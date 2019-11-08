Ethereum price retreated from the recent high, settled below SMA100 daily

The next support awaits ETH bears on approach to $180.00.

ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market. While the attempts to recover above $190.00 proved to be futile, from the longer point of view, ETH/USD is moving inside a broad range.

Ethereum’s technical picture

On the daily charts, the initial support is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $181.50 followed by the middle line of the Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, a strong psychological barrier of $180.00 will come into focus. This area has been limiting the decline since the beginning of November. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $164.85 ( the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band). The ultimate support is created by the lower line of a broad range at $160.00. Since the end of September, the coin made several attempts to break it, but bumped into strong buying interest.

On the upside, the strong resistance awaits the bulls at the recently broken SMA100 daily ($187.80). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $190.00 followed by the recent high at $194.80. The ultimate barrier is created by the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart ($197.50). It coincides with the upper boundary of the above-mentioned consolidation channel.

ETH/USD, the daily chart