- ETH/USD recovers from the upside trend line.
- The coin retreats from the intraday high, bullish trend is still intact.
Ethereum hit the intraday low at $169.82 during early Asian hours only to recover to the area above $174.84. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $171.00. Despite the recovery, ETH is still down 5% on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum's market value is registered at $19.1 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $20.0 billion.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On intraday charts, ETH/USD hit the upside trend line at $167.50 on Monday amid major sell-off caused by a collapse on the oil markets. However, the trend line served as a jumping-off ground for the coin; as a result, ETH recovered above $171.00 by the time of writing. Earlier, we reported that this support has the potential to slow down the sell-off.
The next resistance is created by the intraday high of $174.84. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on 1-hour SMA100 at $177.60 and 1-hour SMA50 at $178.50. A sustainable move above this area will open up the way towards psychological $180.00 and daily SMA100 at $184.00. The final destination for the bulls is $200.00
On the downside, a move below $170.0 may increase the selling pressure and bring the price back to Monday's low at $166.66. Also, this move will signal a sustainable break below the above-mentioned trend line and the lower line of the 41-hour Bollinger Band. If the bearish pressure persists, psychological $150.00 will come into focus.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
