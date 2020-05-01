Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls back down, hold above $200

- Ethereum manages to stay above $200 support following an immediate reversal from $225.
- ETH/USD contains gains in an ascending channel as eyes glued on $220 and $230 resistance zones.
Following an incredible rally above $200, Ethereum price extended the bullish action above $225. A new April high was formed at $227, however, the price did not stay up for long as a retreat occurred almost immediately. Ether is currently trading at $209 after making a minor recovery from the newly established support at $200.
Marginally from the prevailing market value is the initial resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the last swing high at $291 to a swing low of $90.46. The existing trend is bullish and especially with the RSI holding the ground above 65, ETH/USD could easily take the fight to the short term resistance and launch another attack on $220; with an aim of tackling the seller congestion at $230.
The buyers’ position in the driver seat is still intact in spite of the correction from the highs on Thursday. ETH/USD is also trading within the confines of an ascending channel likely to continue providing support. On the upside, a break above the channel resistance would be the bulls’ ticket for the journey towards $250. Other key support areas include the 200-day SMA, $170 and 50-day SMA.
ETH/USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
