Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH hovers near all-time highs but risks breakdown to $1,700

- Ethereum’s uptrend towards $2,000 stalls above $1,800 as decline lingers.
- A rising wedge pattern and a potential sell signal hint at a possible correction.
- As revealed by the IOMAP model, lack of formidable resistance means that the breakdown could fail to materialize.
Ethereum has in the last couple of days traded near all-time highs but has made little progress towards the much anticipated all-time highs. The flagship smart contract token is teetering at $1,840 amid a potential retreat.
Ethereum is on the brink of a massive correction
Ether is trading at the apex of a rising wedge pattern suggesting that a breakdown may come into the picture. This technical pattern is bearish and indicates potential trend reversals. If validated, ETH could dive towards the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) support on the 4-hour chart. If declines increase the intensity, Ethereum will most likely drop to the 100 SMA close to $1,600.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator will likely present a sell signal on the 3-day chart in the coming few days. This call to sell will manifest in a green nine candlestick. If it is validated, ETH may drop in one to four daily candles. Hence, it is worth keeping an eye on the 3-day chart to time a potential correction accurately.
ETH/USD 3-day chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
According to the IOMAP chart, all Ethereum addresses are in profit. Therefore, no defined resistance lies ahead of the pioneer altcoin token. In other words, Ethereum only needs a boost above the all-time high to hit new record highs, perhaps above $2,000.
Ethereum IOMAP model
On the other hand, Ethereum is sitting on an area with immense support, which could be strong enough to sabotage the potential downfall. For example, the most robust buyer congestion zone runs from $1,678 to $1,733. Here, nearly 148,000 addresses had previously bought 8.1 million ETH. It is doubtful that losses will exceed this zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
