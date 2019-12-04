The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session after seven straight green sessions.

The Relative Strength Index is hovering next to the oversold zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD has gone down from $147.65 to $146.75 this Wednesday, charting an intraday high and low of $153.15 and $143.55, respectively. The bears have taken control of the market for the fifth day in a row, after failing at the $155 price level. The market is currently floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The buyers will need to defend the $141.35 and $139 support levels to prevent further price degradation.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 35.35, right next to the oversold zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following seven straight green sessions. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence shows sustained bearish market momentum.

