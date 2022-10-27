- Ethereum price action rallied over 15% this week.
- ETH price action sees bulls preparing to take profit at around $1,688.
- Today's main event is the ECB, which could trip this rally.
Ethereum price action is preparing for the ECB this afternoon, and if you can judge a book by its cover (in this case a trade by its chart) it looks like the rally is set to continue. Certainly, the idea is that a stronger euro will only trigger more dollar weakness and will see cryptocurrencies rallying on the back of that. The actual unfolding of the event will be much further from the fact, as the 75 bps rate hike is being so hyped up that it will probably turn out to be a buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact market event.
ETH price set to collapse
Ethereum price action is at the mercy of the markets, and more specifically, the European Central Bank this afternoon with expectations for another jumbo rate hike of 75 bp to catch up with the Fed and trim inflation problems in the eurozone. The biggest issue is that the event is even making headlines in the tabloids and mainstream media, which means that the information itself is known, priced in, and can now only disappoint if the rating announcement only meets expectations – or if it comes out below them, at, for example, a 50 bps hike. It is worth considering that the ECB is likely to have issues with hiking too much as this could push a European country into a liquidity crisis, by lifting the rates at which countries need to refinance themselves.
Thus, ETH could be shooting for the stars, but the ECB will be there to throw a spanner in the works. Expect a drop to the monthly pivot at $1,442 as the mighty dollar comes back. Once below, expect to see all gains erased for the week with a leg lower to $1,300.
ETH/USD Daily chart
Should the ECB come with a 75 bps hike but issue additional measures in the meantime that address some concerns markets might have on sovereign rates, expect them to see a jump with price action hitting $1,688. There will probably then be a lot of profit taking at that level, with the monthly R1, the historic pivotal level and the 200-day Simple Moving Average all around that same area. Should price action be able to push through there, $2,000 could be forecast for November.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price has one more rally and pullback left before an explosion
Ripple price will likely rally towards $0.50 and pullback before a strong bullrun occurs.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
Dogecoin price shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin price shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.
Polygon outperforms Binance Smart Chain on this front after MATIC's 34% rise
In an ever-changing market, MATIC price managed to sustain its rise over the last four weeks. In the future, too, this rise is expected only to grow further, given Polygon's standing in the DeFi market.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.