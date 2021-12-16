Ethereum presents buying opportunity before ETH hits new all-time highs

- Ethereum price remains inside the Cloud and finds support.
- Threats of near-term bearish price action dwindling.
- Bullish breakout opportunities are developing.
Ethereum price confirmed a primary confluence zone of support near the $3,800 value area. Holding this zone was necessary to prevent a collapse in prices. However, Ethereum must continue to drive higher to stave off any near-term bearish sentiment.
Ethereum price hints at a breakout above its bull flag
Ethereum price has two primary resistance levels ahead of it that are currently preventing further upside momentum. The Tenkan-Sen at $4,050 and the Kijun-Sen at $4,100 are the two levels that Ethereum must break and hold above. Doing so would create an aggressive early buy opportunity.
The hypothetical buy opportunity is a buy stop order at $4,125, a stop loss at $3,800, with a profit target at $5,435. The entry is only valid if the daily close is at or slightly above the $4,125 price level. While it is often not a good idea to take trades when an instrument is inside the Cloud (it is expressly warned against in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system), this current setup is a rare exception.
The exception is based on the conditions of the oscillators. The Relative Strength Index has maintained a tight congestion zone between the two oversold levels in a bull market, 40 and 50. Most importantly, however, is the Composite Index. The Composite Index has crossed above both of its moving averages simultaneously – while it has been in neutral territory.
The combination of the Relative Strength Index and Composite Index values indicates significant momentum behind Ethereum price if it can trigger its hypothetical bullish entry.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
The hypothetical long setup is invalidated if Ethereum price has a close below the Cloud.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why December is the best time to buy altcoins
Since 2017, the Bitcoin bull run has been followed by a bloodbath in altcoins as capital rotated back into the major crypto. Millions in market capitalization were wiped out of the crypto market as altcoin prices plummeted. Analysts believe that December is the best period to buy altcoins.
SafeMoon price indecisive as bears and bulls fight for control
SafeMoon price is stuck between two moving averages, limiting both upside and downside potential. SafeMoon price is seeing interest die down as well with thin trading volume. Expect demand to drop with price action collapsing back to the downside to $0.00000102.
Sandbox price rebounds strongly on news of metaverse expansion and partnerships
Sandbox price rebound makes analysts bullish on the metaverse token. With new partnerships and institutions pouring capital into the metaverse, Sandbox price has made a comeback from the price drop.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
Bitcoin bulls consolidate above $48.760 and will be looking to test and break $50,020 to the upside. Ethereum has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.