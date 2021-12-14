Ethereum has recently retreated from its all-time highs around 4780, and now faces the psychological block of 3700, which is proving difficult to overcome shortly. It is likely that bulls will defend this support level, and for now, they will try to bounce back and retest the broken uptrend line, which is located near the 3925-barricade.
Long-term bearish perspective
Nevertheless, from the long-term perspective, as long as the bearish scenario prevails, further selling pressure would continue to drag Ethereum down to the 3577 and 3361 barriers, respectively. A clear break below these lower supports could therefore push Ethereum towards the 200-day EMA as the next key level to watch.
In the case of momentum oscillators, there seems to be a tendency to sell. The RSI is floating in bearish territory and momentum is pointing down, below its baseline of 100. The MACD triggered a bearish signal, dragging itself into negative territory, moving below its signal line.
Alternatively, if the bullish momentum peaks, then the buyers will be able to leap over the broken trendline. Hence, they will be watching the 4141 handle and further action will prompt buyers to challenge last week's high at the 4490-mark.
Ethereum on the daily chart
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Floki Inu price ready to retest $0.0002
Floki Inu price continues to trade in a direction it has traded since its inFloki Inu price continues to trade in a direction it has traded since its inception: lower. However, some evidence developing may limit how much of a decrease FLOKI might experience.
Algorand looks oversold as ALGO enters relief rally
Algorand price had been trading in a protracted range for roughly ten weeks until a false breakout during the week of November 19th occurred. Last week saw the broader cryptocurrency market ...
Top 3 Price Prediction: Cryptos rebound after finding support
Bitcoin price suffered a strong sell-off on Monday, but oscillator values indicate some near-term support is probable. Ethereum price action is generating panic in hodlers and excitement in bears. XRP price has upcoming Kumo Twist ...
Ethereum bears take a breather at the psychological support level
Ethereum has recently retreated from its all-time highs around 4780, and now faces the psychological block of 3700, which is proving difficult to overcome shortly. It is likely that bulls will defend ...
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.