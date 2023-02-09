Share:

NFTs, like the rest of crypto, felt the influence of bad actors and market manipulators in 2022. Those launched after the start of the crypto winter did better.

A survey of 81 nonfungible token (NFT) collections on the Ethereum blockchain showed a sharp overall loss in market capitalization in 2022, according to a report from DappRadar released Feb. 9. Losses were not evenly distributed, however.

The Ethereum NFT market was worth $9.3 billion at the beginning of 2022, according to DappRadar’s valuation, and that figure dropped to $3.7 billion by year-end — a loss of 59.6%. The price of Ether impacted the valuations:

“It is also important to consider that ETH lost 60% of its value last year, which had a strong influence on the value of the NFTs.

The NFT market peaked in February 2022 at $19.1 billion, outperforming Bitcoin and Ether until the Terra collapse in May. By the following month, NFTs had lost 88% of their value. The market hit its year low at $2.2 billion at the end of November, the month of the FTX collapse. The market finished the year up 68% from that low. The report notes:

“This retraction of the NFT market was not a reflection of NFT’s utility, but rather a result of bad actors and market manipulations.

Yuga Labs accounted for two-thirds of the market in 2022, with its CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club collections holding 46.7% of the market by themselves. The Otherdeed collection was Yuga Labs’ loss leader, falling 86.15%.

The Azuki, Pudgy Penguins and Degen Toonz collections were the only ones “launched in 2021 or early 2022 to experience significant market cap growth,” rising 113.89%, 260% and 204%, respectively.

NFT collections launched after the Terra collapse fared better. The report cites Potatoz (+134.68%), Renga (+211.63%), DigiDaigaku (+209.88%) and God Hates NFTees (+1,653.28%) as examples.

The report also traced the declining share of collectibles in the NFT market share. Collectibles started 2022 with over 90% of the market but held well below 75% of it in January 2023. Trading volume for NFTs in January 2023 amounted to $870 million.