Ethereum free-falls towards $240 after testing the seller congestion at $250.

Consolidation is likely to take over above $240, helping to keep the focus on $250.

Ethereum made a run for $250 on Wednesday refreshing the quashed hope of seeing the cryptoasset above the critical level. An intraday has been reached at $249.26 leaving $250 unconquered. Traders are likely to have rushed to take profit due to a lack of confidence that the second largest cryptocurrency has the ability to sustain gains.

ETH/USD is currently collapsing towards $240 after dropping below the opening value of $243.20. At the moment, Ether is valued at $242 after correcting from the highs. The 0.5% loss on the day is likely to increase, especially if Ethereum fails to hold above $240.

From the 4-hour chart, support at $240 is the best bet to keep the price in the hands of the bulls as well as keep the focus on $250. Other support areas include the 100 SMA at $236.59 and 50 SMA at $234.16, and $230. On the other hand, another consolidation could take over if buying indicators such as the RSI and MACD hold onto the sidelong movements at 63 and 3.13 respectively.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart