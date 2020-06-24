- Ethereum free-falls towards $240 after testing the seller congestion at $250.
- Consolidation is likely to take over above $240, helping to keep the focus on $250.
Ethereum made a run for $250 on Wednesday refreshing the quashed hope of seeing the cryptoasset above the critical level. An intraday has been reached at $249.26 leaving $250 unconquered. Traders are likely to have rushed to take profit due to a lack of confidence that the second largest cryptocurrency has the ability to sustain gains.
ETH/USD is currently collapsing towards $240 after dropping below the opening value of $243.20. At the moment, Ether is valued at $242 after correcting from the highs. The 0.5% loss on the day is likely to increase, especially if Ethereum fails to hold above $240.
From the 4-hour chart, support at $240 is the best bet to keep the price in the hands of the bulls as well as keep the focus on $250. Other support areas include the 100 SMA at $236.59 and 50 SMA at $234.16, and $230. On the other hand, another consolidation could take over if buying indicators such as the RSI and MACD hold onto the sidelong movements at 63 and 3.13 respectively.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
