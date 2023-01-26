Ethereum is making sharp and impulsive recovery since the beginning of the year, which we see it forming a five-wave bullish impulse. The main reason for a five-wave rally is impulsive price action with broken channel resistance line of a corrective channel and base channel resistance line connected from the lows.
After reaching important 1675 level that can confirm bullish trend once it's broken, we can just see it as a temporary resistance for wave 3. So, after current wave 4 corrective slow down that can be either a bullish triangle pattern or maybe even deeper flat correction with support around 1500 - 1450 area, be aware of a bullish continuation for wave 5.
Happy trading!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
