Ethereum is making sharp and impulsive recovery since the beginning of the year, which we see it forming a five-wave bullish impulse. The main reason for a five-wave rally is impulsive price action with broken channel resistance line of a corrective channel and base channel resistance line connected from the lows.

After reaching important 1675 level that can confirm bullish trend once it's broken, we can just see it as a temporary resistance for wave 3. So, after current wave 4 corrective slow down that can be either a bullish triangle pattern or maybe even deeper flat correction with support around 1500 - 1450 area, be aware of a bullish continuation for wave 5.

Happy trading!