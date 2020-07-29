Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: ETC/USD down 2.5% in the last 10 hours but remains bullish overall

- ETC/USD has started consolidating after a significant breakout in the last week.
- The trading volume has been increasing notably.
Ethereum Classic is currently in a strong daily uptrend after a big breakout above $6,8 on July 27. ETC is up by 25% in the past 10 days following the steps of other major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
ETC/USD daily chart
Obviously, ETC is in an uptrend and trading way above both EMAs but the RSI is on the overextended zone. The next crucial resistance level is located at $7.56, a level that was established on May 30. Unfortunately, ETC is still far away from its 2020-high at $13.17. For support bulls will use the daily 12-EMA, currently at $6.7 followed by the 26-EMA at $6.47 and then the daily low of $6.21.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP unstoppable, BTC hesitant at $11,000
The cryptocurrency market has resumed the recovery after a short period of consolidation. Bitcoin and major altcoins are in a green zone again, though the first digital asset seems to lag behind some altcoins like XRP, BCH, and EOS that demonstrate stronger growth momentum.
TRX/USD to retest $0.2000 after correction
TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0195, off the intraday high of $0.01990. The coin has gained nearly 6% on a day-to-day basis moving in sync with the market.
Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD ready to unleash its bullish potential, next target is $0.2500
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at 0.2420. The coin has gained nearly 10% on a day-to-day basis and 4% since the beginning of the day. Due to the strong growth, XRP moved to third place in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead
EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.