Ethereum Classic price signals 'buy the dip' before ETC rallies 50%

- Ethereum Classic price has formed a double bottom at $50.49, signaling a potential reversal in play.
- A retest of the $48.55 to $50.21 demand zone could also be seen before ETC embarks on a 50% rally to $77.33.
- A lower low below $44.86 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum Classic price looks ready for a reversal as it comes close to retesting a crucial support floor. A dip into this area is likely to trigger a reversal in the downtrend and a move into a particular liquidity area.
Ethereum Classic price to pull a 180 from current downleg
Ethereum Classic price set up double top at $77.31 on September 6 and dropped roughly 35% to where it currently stands. While this downswing reached a low of $45.46 on October 27, ETC has recovered nicely. However, the recent downswing seems to have created a double bottom at $50.49, suggesting a potential reversal rally around the corner.
Investors can expect Ethereum Classic price to briefly venture into the 6-hour demand zone, ranging from $48.55 to $50.21, before kick-starting an uptrend.
The bull rally will face one resistance barrier at $59.35. Clearing this will open the path for ETC to capture the “buy stop” liquidity resting above the double top at $77.33. This run-up would constitute a 53% upswing from the $50.49 support level.
ETC/USDT 6-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook from a short-to-mid term outlook, things could head south if Ethereum Classic price fails to hold above the $48.55 to $50.21 demand zone. A lower low below $48.55 will signal that a move to the $44.86 support floor is likely. Market participants can expect ETC to restart the uptrend here.
However, a swing low below $44.86 will invalidate the short-term bullish narrative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally
Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past day and might continue to drop more before it sees an uptick in buying pressure. Investors can expect LTC to bounce off a crucial demand zone to restart an upswing.
Senators seek to reverse certain crypto tax provisions in infrastructure package
The United States President, Joe Biden, has signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on November 15, which contains new reporting requirements for cryptocurrencies. On the same day, a bipartisan team of senators also introduced a bill to amend the digital asset ...
VanEck Bitcoin futures ETF to debut on Cboe after SEC rejects spot BTC proposal
Shortly after the United States SEC rejected VanEck’s Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund offering last week, the firm is set to launch the third BTC futures ETF on November 16. The asset manager stated that a spot BTC ETF remains a key goal.
Ethereum readies for a correction as ETH braces for a drop to $4,000
Ethereum price has now completed seven consecutive weeks of the weekly candlesticks closing above their open. In other words, seven straight weeks of green/white weekly candlesticks. That is a record for Ethereum; the previous consecutive bullish weekly ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.