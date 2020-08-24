Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls must conquer $7 resistance level to continue upward momentum – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD bulls have taken charge of the market as the price went up from $6.76 to $6.86. The bulls will next face resistance at $7. This level has the one-day SMA 10, among many others. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $6.85 and $6.78-$6.81.
The former has the $6.85 has the 15-min and one-hour Previous Lows. Aside from that, you also have a strong range of support levels between $6.78-$6.81. This range has the one0day Previous High and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
