Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls and bears wrestle for control – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD oscillates around the $7.36 price level.

The daily confluence detector has two strong resistance levels at $7.60 and $7.65.

ETC/USD daily confluence detector

ETC/USD bears edged out the bulls this Tuesday as the price kept oscillating around the $7.36-level. The daily confluence detector has two strong resistance levels at $7.60 and $7.65. The former has the Previous Month high and one-week Pivot Point resistance-two. The $7.65-level has the one-week Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, among others.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $7.14 and $7.11. The former has the one-day Pivot Point support-one. Finally, the $7.11-level has the one-day Previous Low and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

